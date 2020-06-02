Arsenal tipped to make a bid for Brazilian defender in the coming weeks

Arsenal is expected to make their move for Lille’s defender Gabriel in the coming weeks, according to a report from French media outlet Le10Sport.

The defender has been a target of Arsenal for some months now, but the Gunners face competition from other English teams like Everton for his signature.

The young Brazilian has been at the French side since 2017 and he has developed into one of the most important players in the team.

He helped them qualify for the Champions League this season and also contributed as they earned a return to Europe for next season despite the French league being curtailed by the coronavirus.

The report claims that Lille has to make one or two big sales this summer to balance their books, which could pave a way for Arsenal to sign the defender.

It further claims that the French side values the defender at 30 million Euros and that Arsenal has maintained contact with the player’s entourage.

Arsenal signed William Saliba last season, but they allowed him to remain with Saint Etienne for the rest of the season.

He is expected to become an important member of the Arsenal first-team next season, should the Gunners sign Gabriel, he would likely partner the Frenchman in a new-look Arsenal defence next season.