Arsenal tipped to make a late move for this La Liga star this month

Alexander Isak remains on the radar of Arsenal, and Todofichajes insists they will make a move for him this month.

Arsenal has added players to their midfield and defence in recent seasons, and we expect them to add some to their attack in the next transfer windows.

Reports have seriously linked them with a move for Dusan Vlahovic, but a deal for the Serbian is becoming complicated.

That could force them to turn their attention to other strikers. Their wishlist includes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins, but the report names Isak as one player who could join them this month.

It claims Arsenal plans to leave it late before offering around 50m euros for the Sweden international.

That fee, it reckons, should be enough to persuade Real Sociedad sell him to them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak is one of the finest strikers we can sign, considering his performance at Euro 2020 and in La Liga.

The Swede is still just 22, but he has been around the top of European football for a long time.

He is already the main striker at his present club and should do even better at a bigger team like Arsenal.