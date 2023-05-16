Arsenal tipped to make a move for former Liverpool man

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs who could sign Sadio Mane after he became surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich.

The attacker is an accomplished Premier League player after years on the books of Liverpool and moved to Bayern in the summer.

The Bavarians hoped he would score the goals Robert Lewandowski provided before he departed, but Mane has struggled.

He also fought with Leroy Sane and is now set to leave Germany when this term finishes. His huge salary means the Premier League is his most likely destination.

The Sun named clubs who could move for the Senegal star and added Arsenal into the mix as they need his experience in winning the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mane was one of the best players in England when he was on the books of Liverpool and did well in Europe as well.

However, he is not getting any younger and his struggles in Germany could be because of his age.

If we add him to our squad, he must play, and that might be an issue for our current attacking options.

Most of them have worked hard to earn their starting spot and it would be unfair to take it from them because of a more experienced player. who appears on a downward curve

Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…