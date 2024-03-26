Arsenal tipped to make an approach for Super Lig star in the summer

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu for the past few months and is now reportedly considering adding him to their squad.

The versatile 24-year-old player has demonstrated his ability to play in both midfield and defence, delivering impressive performances for his current club in recent months.

Arsenal has been impressed by Kadıoğlu’s playing style, and manager Mikel Arteta appears eager to work with him.

With Arsenal currently sitting atop the Premier League standings and in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, they are expected to have a busy summer ahead, aiming to re-establish themselves as the top side in England.

As part of their recruitment plans, Arsenal has identified Kadıoğlu as a potential target. TRT Spor reports that Arsenal’s interest in the player is genuine, naming them as one of the clubs expected to make a bid for his signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We must continue to sign the best players on offer, and Ferdi Kadıoğlu has looked decent on the books of Fener.

He has other suitors, but our progress in the last two terms will make it easier for him to pick us as his next club.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

