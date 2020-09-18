Arsenal tipped to make an offer for Ligue 1 target soon

Respected French journalist, Julien Laurens claims that Arsenal will make a move for Lyon star, Houssem Aouar soon.

The Frenchman is a reliable source for transfer information and he made the claim on an ESPN podcast.

Arsenal is in the middle of rebuilding their team, and they have made some interesting signings so far.

They have landed Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian. A midfielder is thought to be next on their agenda and Aouar is one of their top targets.

The 22-year-old became one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe this summer after helping Lyon reach the last Champions League semi-final.

He has interest from a number of teams, but Arsenal is pushing to complete a move for him.

Laurens believes that Mikel Arteta’s side will imminently make a move for him, and he made that known in the podcast.

He also added to the claims that the Gunners are looking to sell Lucas Torreira and said when he is sold, they will turn to Aouar.

He said: “I believe Arsenal are preparing a deal, a bid for Aouar once they sell Lucas Torreira, probably to Torino, after Emi Martinez went to Villa. I think Arsenal will offer something to Lyon for Aouar & this one could happen.” [‘Gabs & Jul’ ESPN Podcast]