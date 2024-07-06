Arsenal tipped to make around £54.7million from tapping into the USA market

Arsenal is one of several Premier League clubs aiming to tap into the USA market as football becomes more popular in the North American country.

Traditionally, football has lagged behind basketball and baseball in the United States, but the sport is gaining more followers.

The US is one of the countries hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will encourage more Americans to follow the sport.

There are almost 4 million Arsenal fans in the United States whom the Gunners are not fully connecting with, according to Football Insider. They are making plans to generate revenue from this following.

The report claims that in the next two years, the Gunners could make as much as £54.7 million from exploiting their following in the States, and they are making plans to seriously tap into that market.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The United States is a huge market for sports, and as football expands there, we will be smart to position ourselves for success.

We already have one of the most substantial fan bases in the world, and it will be interesting to see how we make more money from the USA as football expands there.

ADMIN COMMENT

