Arsenal tipped to make as many as four January signings

Arsenal could be one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window, as they intend to remain at the top of the league table till the end of the campaign.

The Gunners have become one of the in-form clubs in Europe and lead the EPL table by five points.

Manchester City is behind them and Mikel Arteta’s team is doing well despite the pressure from the champions.

In the January transfer window, they expect to add new men to their squad and Express Sports have named four players who could join them.

The report says they are working on deals for Danilo (Palmeiras), Mykhaylo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) and Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Ndicka will strengthen their defence and he could be a free agent in the summer. But Arsenal wants to speed up their move for him.

Mudryk is tipped to join them, among other clubs, but he will cost a lot of money, while Danilo and Pino could be easier to sign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to strengthen our squad in the January transfer window, but the players we sign must be good enough for the team.

As we are in top form, we must only buy players who will make us better than we are now.