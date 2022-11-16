Arsenal tipped to make move for England striker not travelling to Qatar

Arsenal are claimed to be keen on a deal to bring former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League.

The Gunners were believed to have been interested in the Roma star from his time in north London, with us claimed to have been in the running for his signature before he jetted off to join Jose Mourinho’s side.

The England forward has since scored 20 league goals since joining the Giallorossi in the summer of 2021, whilst helping his side to win the Europa League last term, but he is believed to be keen to return to his home country in the future.

TuttoMercatoWeb insists that we remain keen admirers of his signature, and that could well have been boosted by the striker’s overlooking by Gareth Southgate for his World Cup squad, with 25 of the 26 England squad members playing their football in the Premier League.

I’ve always been a fan of Tammy, but I’m torn on whether we should be eyeing him right now. We have Folarin Balogun smashing it in the French division on loan with Reims, and he should be getting his chance to stake a claim for a first-team role next term. We may have to look at bolstering our attack in January however, with a push for the title currently on our hands, but Abraham’s lack of form in front of goal so far this season surely makes him an unlikely option.

Patrick