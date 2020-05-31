Arsenal tipped to make on loan star their next academy success story after Bukayo Saka

After the success of Bukayo Saka as an Arsenal first team member this season, the Gunners will feel that they can trust their academy to feed their first team even more often now.

Saka was given his competitive debut towards the end of last season and he has established himself as a top class first team member this season.

Despite a change of manager, the youngster has still continued to feature for the club’s first team.

This has been touted to become the same story for Arsenal youngster, Jordi Osei-Tutu who is currently out on-loan in the German second division.

Osei-Tutu has been used as a right-back and a right-winger this season, since the return of football he has been used in a more advanced role on the right and he has contributed two goals from four games.

He will return to Arsenal this season and he has been earmarked as the next star to be promoted from the Arsenal academy reckons the Daily Star.

He has been on the fringes of the first team for a long time before the club agreed to send him out on loan this season.

Mikel Arteta will have limited funds to spend this summer and the Spaniard would be keen to make use of the players available to him and we could see Osei-Tutu replicate Saka’s showing on the right next season.