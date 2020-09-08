Arsenal tipped to make one of the biggest transfers that can still happen this summer

Arsenal has had a very busy transfer window, but there is a feeling that they haven’t made their biggest transfer yet.

The Gunners have landed Willian, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Magalhaes already, but Sun Sport is tipping them to make one of the top signings of the summer before the transfer window shuts.

The report claims that Arsenal is still very much in the running to sign Thomas Partey in this transfer window.

The Ghanaian is one of the finest box-to-box midfielders in the world at the moment and he has been a target of the Gunners for a long time now.

Atletico Madrid is unwilling to sell the midfielder and they even attempted to get him on a new deal recently, which he rejected.

They have informed Arsenal that they can only sign the midfielder if they pay his release clause of £45m.

The report adds that the Gunners have attempted to get the deal done by offering players in exchange, but those offers have been turned down, they have to raise the funds now.

Profiling top deals that might still happen, the Ghanaian’s move to the Emirates is listed by The Sun as one of them.

Partey is one player that will take Arsenal to another level and fans will be keen to see him make the move to north London eventually.