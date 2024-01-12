Arsenal tipped to move for a midfielder if he does well at AFCON

Ismael Saibari has been linked with a move to Arsenal if he performs well at the AFCON for Morocco.

Arsenal will have scouts watching players at the African championship this month, much like most European clubs.

There will be a lot of talent on display, and Arsenal could secure the services of a player once the competition concludes.

A report on Sport Witness reveals that a player who could make a move to the Emirates in the summer is PSV’s Ismael Saibari.

The midfielder is one of the key figures at the Dutch club and has performed admirably in the league and the Champions League this term.

He will return to club action and hopes to continue impressing, but his performance at the AFCON will play a significant role in demonstrating his readiness for a top club.

The AFCON gives us a chance to get some new men through the door in the summer.

Africa has some fine talents, and we expect the players in the competition to show some great form in every game they play for their countries.

Saibari will want to win the competition with his nation, and that should make it easy for him to deliver a top performance.

