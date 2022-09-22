Arsenal tipped to move for another Manchester City player

Arsenal has sensationally been linked with a move for Jack Grealish.

The English attacker joined Manchester City for £100m in the last campaign from Aston Villa.

He has been a mainstay in their team so far, but City has depth and he often faces a spell on the bench.

The England international remains a key player for them, but Fichajes.net surprisingly claims he wants to leave the Etihad.

Not many clubs can afford him now and City is not a selling club, yet the report says the attacker could be on the move.

It admits it would not be easy for any club to land him, but claims Arsenal is one of the favourites to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding Grealish to our squad could instantly turn us into title winners, but this transfer would be hard to pull off.

The Englishman has been consistently good over the years, even though we expect more from him at City.

The Citizens have only gotten a season from him, so we must be prepared to break the bank to add him to our squad.

However, it is exciting to picture him in an Arsenal shirt and playing at the Emirates.

