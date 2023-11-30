Arsenal tipped to move for Jurrien Timber’s replacement at Ajax

Ajax has gained a reputation as one of the world’s premier talent-producing clubs, consistently nurturing top-quality players. European sides frequently target Ajax’s talent pool, with Arsenal recently signing Jurrien Timber from the Dutch club. Notable stars like Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have also emerged from Ajax’s ranks.

Following Timber’s departure, another promising defender has risen through the ranks and is now reportedly linked with a move to Arsenal. Jorrel Hato, a key figure at Ajax, made his first-team debut at the age of 16 and has since showcased consistent improvement. Hato has become a fixture in Ajax’s starting lineup and has admirably filled the void left by Timber’s move to Arsenal. The Gunners are now reportedly showing interest in the 17-year-old talent, highlighting Ajax’s continued ability to produce and attract top prospects.

Journalist Suleyman Öztürk said of a potential move to Arsenal, as quoted by Soccer News:

“He reminds me a bit of Jurriën Timber when he has the ball. The ease with which he plays football, and he is not too tall. He is not a colossus of a defender, but based on his technique he knows how to move effortlessly.”

Adding: “If he continues to develop like this, Arsenal and Manchester City will also take a look. It represents a value of one hundred million euros. Maybe he will become the first player that Ajax sells for more than €100m.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are a good place for any player to move to if they wish to have an outstanding career and for his age, we are probably the best home for Hato.

But he needs to gain more experience; otherwise, he will head straight to our youth team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…