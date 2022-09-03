Arsenal tipped to move for versatile young midfielder in January

Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Danilo from Palmeiras come January after failing to bolster their CM role before the summer transfer window closed on Thursday.

The Gunners were strongly linked with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in the final 48 hours of the window, and despite supposedly lodging two offers for his signature, the Brazilian wasn’t permitted a move away from the Midland club.

While we could well return for his services again when the new window opens, the Express claims that we are keen to move for the younger Brazilian in Danilo.

The report by FourFourTwo adds that while the Palmeiras star could be eyed to play the more defensive of the two midfield roles in our side, he has all the makings of a number eight also, and could well be a clever signing due to his versatility to play either option at the base of our midfield.

We have shown a clear preference for younger players in previous windows, but the fact that both Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans are into the final 12 months of their playing deals, both could potentially be available for a bargain fee come the new year, and both could well pose as players who would easily increase their monetary value to be sold on at a later date if needed.

Which midfielder do you think would be the best option to improve our midfield options? Could we add two more CMs inside the coming year?

Patrick