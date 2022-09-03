Arsenal tipped to move for versatile young midfielder in January

Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Danilo from Palmeiras come January after failing to bolster their CM role before the summer transfer window closed on Thursday.
The Gunners were strongly linked with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in the final 48 hours of the window, and despite supposedly lodging two offers for his signature, the Brazilian wasn’t permitted a move away from the Midland club.
While we could well return for his services again when the new window opens, the Express claims that we are keen to move for the younger Brazilian in Danilo.
The report by FourFourTwo adds that while the Palmeiras star could be eyed to play the more defensive of the two midfield roles in our side, he has all the makings of a number eight also, and could well be a clever signing due to his versatility to play either option at the base of our midfield.
We have shown a clear preference for younger players in previous windows, but the fact that both Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans are into the final 12 months of their playing deals, both could potentially be available for a bargain fee come the new year, and both could well pose as players who would easily increase their monetary value to be sold on at a later date if needed.
Which midfielder do you think would be the best option to improve our midfield options? Could we add two more CMs inside the coming year?
Patrick
Maybe we should try to hijack Edson Alvarez of Ajax from Chelsea
Ok sign another shining kid on the block while you still have viera and marquinhos still on the carton and on the shelf, so what exactly do we want to do with this kid with a lot of our academy graduates meriting minutes on the pitch, so why are we blocking thier pathways beat me, the only solace however is the fact that the owners do appear to have loosened thier purse a great deal to MT and Edu but should they not spend wisely?
Please, I’m a fan of Palmeiras and I saw this news on google. Don’t hire this guy! He’s playing really bad. Leave him right here.
Yh alot of ppl who watch him have been saying the same thing like in one other article a fan said “even the fans want him gone “
Well as it seems arsenal may have agreed a deal for tielemans in the January for a cut off fee and that’s the best scenario then go for danillo over D Luiz as he is more defensive minded of the two as we have enough CM.
Good bro but I will prefer DL way over him because he will come in ready with loads of premier league experience and he is really no nonsense and hard tackling dude, bravo as we will still be on top of the premier league table by week number six irrespective of the outcomes at old Trafford tomorrow, city drew with Aston villa
Douglas Luis battled hard for Villa in their draw against Man City.He has a great engine and was used in a box to box role with the overrated Kamara as DM.While Villa were largely feeding off scraps, they did create 2/3 chances mainly through the energy shown by. Jacob Ramsay who is going to be a very good player.He reminds me of Bellingham and fits the age profile favoured, quite rightly, by Arteta.Not having seen Danillo, I am unable to comment on his ability, but as far as I am aware I do not think he is a dedicated DM?I have high hopes for Lokonga and as such, I would not go after Tielemans who is a similar type of player.