Morgan Rogers
Arsenal Tipped to Move for Villa’s Maverick Forward, Amid Financial Pressure

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If Arsenal needed extra encouragement to pursue Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, they have now received it.

With Arsenal keen to strengthen their attack, Rogers has emerged as one of the forwards under serious consideration.

Villa’s financial concerns could prompt sale

Due to Aston Villa’s financial pressures under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, a major sale is needed. Arsenal should now feel that a well-timed bid could test the Villans’ resolve to keep Rogers.

While the Gunners have weighed up a formal approach, Steve Kay of Football Transfers reports that Aston Villa fear the Premier League runners-up will act, especially after missing out on Nico Williams. That concern has prompted the club to identify Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze as a potential replacement.

Aston Villa are well aware that losing their maverick forward, who has taken Villa Park by storm since joining from Middlesbrough last year, would provoke fan backlash. However, a £50 million offer from Arsenal may prove difficult to reject. The hope within the club is that supporters will understand their position and view Eze as a high-level alternative.

Morgan Rogers
(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Rogers is tailor-made for Arteta’s system

Arsenal now have added incentive to go after Rogers, and a clear sense of what it would take. It is now up to Andrea Berta to seize the opportunity.

The Englishman could be Arsenal’s answer to Rayan Cherki or Florian Wirtz. Anyone who watched him last season knows he is a force, his blend of power and ball-carrying ability could unlock countless avenues for an Arsenal side often frustrated by low blocks and deep defences.

As per the report, Rogers is a 73 per cent tactical fit for Mikel Arteta’s system. Given his complementary playing style, he would likely prove an impactful signing.

His arrival could bring much-needed directness, pace, and creativity through central areas, while also offering valuable depth on the flanks.

Would Rogers be the smart signing Arsenal need this summer? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel O
