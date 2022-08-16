Arsenal tipped to offload first-team star to Europa Conference League side

Nice are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Nicolas Pepe on loan from Arsenal this summer, with the forward having fallen down the pecking order in north London.

The Ivory Coast international signed from Lille for a club record deal back in 2019, but has failed to make the grade.

Whilst Pepe has shown glimpses of his talent, he has never strung together the kind of form that would warrant an extended run of first-team football, and he now finds himself behind all of Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka in the pecking order out wide, whilst Fabio Vieira and Eddie NKetiah could also be in competition also.

With all that in mind, an exit has seemed the most likely scenario this summer, and with Nice claimed to be keen on striking a loan deal, with Foot Mercato also claiming that the player is keen to return to the French league where he was so impressive previously, this deal could well make sense for all involved.

The only I can see with the deal is whether an obligation or option to buy is included in proceedings, while the fact that he has less than two years remaining on his current terms could be a huge negative for us, as we would lose a lot of value if we were to end up having to try and find a new buyer in 12 months time.

Is anyone shocked that we are struggling to sell Nico this summer? Has he not shown enough to warrant interest from a number of respectable clubs?

Patrick

