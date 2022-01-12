Arsenal tipped to offload up to four players this month

The January transfer window is not the time to make significant movements in the market, but it offers fringe players at various clubs an opportunity to find a new home.
Arsenal has bolstered their squad with some impressive players in recent transfer windows.
The likes of Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey have impressed at the club, but some players are still not regulars.
Arsenal will look to offload them as quickly as possible, and this month could be when they leave the club.
The Daily Mail says at least four players could leave before the January transfer window closes.
Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac, Eddie Nketiah and Bernd Leno are tipped to depart from Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Most of these players have suitors and Arsenal will now look to agree to a deal with them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
While we have done well with our first team options, our reserves have hardly been good enough.
The exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest proves that.
Every top club in Europe has a big squad, but they are packed with quality players and not the average men who make up Arsenal’s.
If we offload them now, we would free up space on our wage bill to add better players in the summer.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
fair point, but not leno. he’s quality, if ramsdale got injured our hopes of a top 4 finish would be crushed.
the others we do not need. if we are certain to recall saliba next season, which i really hope we do, maybe we can sell holding if the money is really good. Some teams are desperate for cbs.
however, with letting amn go to roma, we must expect a cm in this window. so if we can get rid of some unneeded players that should help finance an ambitious move.
Each season we hear that kolasinac would be going only to be hear the next season Along with other players