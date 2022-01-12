Arsenal tipped to offload up to four players this month

The January transfer window is not the time to make significant movements in the market, but it offers fringe players at various clubs an opportunity to find a new home.

Arsenal has bolstered their squad with some impressive players in recent transfer windows.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey have impressed at the club, but some players are still not regulars.

Arsenal will look to offload them as quickly as possible, and this month could be when they leave the club.

The Daily Mail says at least four players could leave before the January transfer window closes.

Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac, Eddie Nketiah and Bernd Leno are tipped to depart from Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Most of these players have suitors and Arsenal will now look to agree to a deal with them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

While we have done well with our first team options, our reserves have hardly been good enough.

The exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest proves that.

Every top club in Europe has a big squad, but they are packed with quality players and not the average men who make up Arsenal’s.

If we offload them now, we would free up space on our wage bill to add better players in the summer.