Arsenal tipped to outbid competitor to sign Spanish talent

Arsenal is competing with Borussia Dortmund for the signature of Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid as the Spaniard nears a move to a bigger club.

Fresneda has been one of the most talked about youngsters in Spain in this campaign and was widely expected to change clubs during the January transfer window.

That never happened, but he is set to change clubs when this season finishes and Arsenal wants to be his next home.

However, BVB is also a serious competitor and is one club that knows how to groom players.

This is why many youngsters choose to join them, but Fresneda might join Arsenal instead.

A report on Bild reveals the Gunners have an important advantage over them for his signature because they can pay more money to seal the deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda could become our next first choice right back if he lives up to expectations, as he has been tipped in recent months.

The youngster keeps getting game time, which helps his development in several ways.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been injury-prone since he moved to the Emirates and probably should be replaced in the summer.

Fresneda is still young, but he has played many games in the senior team and is probably ready for first-team chances at the Emirates.

