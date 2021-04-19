Arsenal tipped to “pay for two players’ wages” by moving defender on

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal should be looking to offload David Luiz this summer, and cover two players wages with the saving.

The Brazilian is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but was playing heavily in 2021 prior to his latest setback.

Luiz joined the club from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 on a one-year deal, but the club agreed to extend that by a further year.

It is time once again to consider whether to offer him another contract to keep him tied to the club beyond the coming window, and former Gunner Campbell believes it makes little sense.

“He would be down the pecking order next season,” Campbell told the Football Insider.

“If they were to tie Luiz down to a new deal, would be really play many games?

“There are some decent centre-halves there, especially with William Saliba and Mavropanos coming back.

“Maybe it is time to move on for Luiz and it looks like that is what they are probably going to do. When you look at his wages, that could probably pay for two players’ wages.”

While Campbell may believe that Luiz will fall down the pecking order for one or both or our loanees, Mikel Arteta is yet to give either Saliba or KM the seal of approval with a single minute of playing time.

While we may believe they have both impressed this season on loan, Arteta showed when overlooking the French defender that he clearly has his own ideas, which could well open the door for another season for the Brazilian.

Has Luiz earned another contract with his performances this season?

