Arsenal tipped to pursue 28-year-old attacker after he became a free agent

Arsenal has been tipped to add Andrea Belotti to their squad in this transfer window after he became a free agent.

The striker has been one of the recognisable names in European football for a long time now, and reports have consistently linked him with a move away from Torino.

They refused to sell him, and he has now walked away as a free agent, sparking interest across Europe.

The Euro 2020 winner has been tipped to move to the Emirates by Football London, who believe his status increases his chance of moving to the Gunners.

The report says Arsenal needs new players in their attack, and Belotti has a proven record which should help him thrive in the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the two strikers we have now, and they will probably need some help to help us with the goals we need. In Belotti, we would get one of the finest footballers in Europe.

His experience with Torino and the Italian national team makes him one of the finest players we can add to our squad.

It would be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta considers him good enough for his team.

