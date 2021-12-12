Arsenal tipped to rekindle their interest in Manchester United star

Anthony Martial is having a tough time at Manchester United and could leave the club.

The Frenchman had been one of their key players last season, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho’s arrival means they have more than enough attacking options now.

He struggled to get playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the Norwegian was sacked, and it doesn’t seem things will be any different under Ralf Rangnick.

Martial has now been tipped to leave Old Trafford and Mirror Sport has named Arsenal as one club he could join.

It claims the Gunners have wanted to sign him before and might take advantage of his struggles for game time to sign him now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martial is a fine forward, but he doesn’t have enough goals to help Arsenal.

The Gunners have more than enough attackers who can make good runs and miss chances. There is no need to add Martial to the squad.

What Mikel Arteta needs now is a very clinical striker who can guarantee up to 20 Premier League goals per season.

Martial has never achieved that at United and probably wouldn’t do that at the Emirates either.

FULL POST-SOUTHAMPTON PRESS CONFERENCE