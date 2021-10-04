Arsenal tipped to replace Lacazette with one of two potential free transfers

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is into the final 12 months of his current contract and looks likely to leave the club before next season.

The Frenchman has failed to live up to the transfer fee paid for him back in the summer of 2018, although he cannot be described as a complete flop.

A change looks almost certain however, with no sign that a new deal is on the table, with some reports claiming we may even look to cash-in in January.

His exit will no doubt leave a gap in the squad which will need filling, and Fichajes has claimed that we are considering a move for two strikers who are also into the final year of their respective playing deals also.

The first is currently out injured having suffered a bruised fibula back in August in Andrea Belotti. The Torino striker has at least 10 goals in each of the last six Serie A seasons despite not playing for what would be considered a top side, and was claimed to have been the subject of an offer from our club previously also as reported by SkySports.

We are also linked with a move for 34 year-old Eren Zahavi, who is currently setting the Dutch division alight with PSV, scoring 29 goals since joining in the summer of 2020.

Zahavi’s age has to make him an unlikely addition, especially knowing that there is no guarantee that he will settle into the Premier League straight away.

Would Belotti or Zahavi suit the way we are trying to play at present?

Patrick