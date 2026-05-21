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Arsenal tipped to retain Premier League title for up to three seasons 

Owen Hargreaves (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Premier League triumph has led to growing belief that the club could establish a period of sustained dominance in English football, with former midfielder Owen Hargreaves suggesting they are well placed to retain the title for several seasons.

The Gunners have shown remarkable consistency over the past few years, finishing second in the league for three consecutive campaigns before finally converting that progress into a championship-winning season.

Their ability to retain key players while continuing to strengthen the squad has been widely viewed as a major factor in their rise, with the club combining continuity with targeted investment in top-level talent.

Mikel Arteta now leads one of the strongest squads in world football at the Emirates Stadium, and there is a clear intention from the club hierarchy to maintain that momentum moving forward.

Hargreaves Predicts Possible Era Of Dominance

As reported by TNT Sports, Owen Hargreaves believes Arsenal could dominate the Premier League for years if they continue their current trajectory and invest wisely during the summer transfer window.

Hargreaves said: “You win one, and if you win the Champions League and strengthen in the summer like they did last year, Arsenal could go on to win it for the next three or four years. This group of players is growing together.

“The first one is always the hardest. Once you get that first one, confidence grows. If they can beat PSG, then everybody’s got a problem with Arsenal for quite some time.”

Arsenal Focus On Continued Success

The club’s leadership is reportedly committed to continuing support for Arteta, ensuring the squad remains competitive both domestically and in Europe.

Having finally ended their long wait for the Premier League title, Arsenal are now aiming to build on that achievement rather than treat it as an isolated success.

There is a strong belief within the club that further investment and stability could allow them to maintain their position at the top of English football.

With confidence high and performances improving season after season, Arsenal’s challenge now is to turn their breakthrough title into the foundation for long-term dominance across multiple competitions.

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  1. It took tremendous work from Andrea Berta,Arteta and thier team to streathen the squad and thats what won us the Premiorship to be sucessful in the future lets hope they can add and keeping adding quality players to the base we now have.

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