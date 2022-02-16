Arsenal tipped to return for Premier League star they previously coveted

Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace at the end of this season as he nears the end of his deal with them.

They want him to sign a contract extension, but the former Manchester United winger is not excited to do so.

He has been on the radar of Arsenal long before now and the Gunners signed Nicolas Pepe for a record fee instead of the Ivorian in 2019.

They could get another chance to land the 29-year-old at the end of this season.

Fichajes.net says the Eagles are struggling to get him committed to a contract extension, and that is because the attacker wants to join a top club again.

He would wait until the end of this season to see which one offers him a good deal.

The report then tips Arsenal to return for his signature as the Gunners attempt to overhaul Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha has been a consistent performer in the Premier League for many years and has done well on the books of Palace.

Now is probably the right time for him to step up to a bigger club and the Gunners would be happy to have him on our squad list.

However, he is almost 30, and it represents a risk to sign him now because he might not improve his performance.