Arsenal tipped to return for two previous targets if Ek becomes their new owner

Arsenal could get taken over by a new owner soon after Daniel Ek signified interest in buying the club.

Stan Kroenke has been the majority holder of the club’s shares since 2011 and hasn’t been investing as much as their fans want.

This has seen them miss out on signing some of Europe’s best talents in recent transfer windows.

Ek claims to be a lifelong Arsenal fan and would look to make them a more competitive team at the highest level.

Kroenke is one of the richest Americans, but it seems that he isn’t interested in using his personal finance to bankroll the club.

He has insisted that he wouldn’t sell, but Ek seems persistent after announcing that he has secured the funding to help him buy the club.

With the future of the club in the balance, Express Sports has tipped Arsenal to revisit their interest in some of their former transfer targets if Ek buys the team.

They named five targets, including Houssem Aouar and Emi Buendia.

As the Gunners struggle to keep hold of Martin Odegaard beyond this season, they might move for one or both midfielders.

Buendia has helped Norwich to make an immediate return to the Premier League after getting relegated last season, while Aouar has helped Lyon to challenge for the Ligue 1 title in this campaign.