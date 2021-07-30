Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal tipped to return with bid for midfielder – They ‘love him’

Kevin Campbell claims that Arsenal ‘love’ Martin Odegaard and tips us to make another attempt to sign him from Real Madrid this summer.

The midfielder came to North London in January on a short-term loan deal, and quickly became a regular in the first-team, exciting fans in only a short time with the club.

Mikel Arteta reiterated his desire to retain the Norway international during the duration of his loan, and has made no secret of his intention to bring him back to the club given the chance, but Real Madrid are expected to and keep him in the Spanish capital this term.

Recent reports seem to claim that he is keen to return to North London however, with Odegaard not convinced that he will pick up as many minutes as he craves, and former Gunner Campbell is refusing to rule out Arsenal coming back in with another attempt to lure him back to the Emirates.

“I could see this happening if it’s what they want,” he told the Football Insider.

“He’ll have gone back and he’ll have been thinking he’s going to get that opportunity he was looking for at Real Madrid.

“But with pre-season the way it is now, you get an inkling that you aren’t going to get as many chances as you’d like.

“Let’s be honest, Arsenal really, really like him, they love him. So why can’t they go back in for him?”

Could Arsenal lure the midfielder back for another spell with the club?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Kevin Campbell Martin Odegaard

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. CorporateMan says:
    July 30, 2021 at 11:01 pm

    Maybe another loan deal to afford both sides adequate time to really assess the player and make a definitive decision about him?

    Reply
    1. Cruz Gunner says:
      July 30, 2021 at 11:16 pm

      No, He’s a perfect fit. The Kroenke’s are too cheap.

      Just buy him already. Arsenal finished 8th, 8th!!!!!

      Reply
  2. Ausgooner says:
    July 30, 2021 at 11:30 pm

    Cruz,

    You are not a gunner so F@#$ OFF.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs