Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back

If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba.

However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over the summer, Arsenal was keen to recruit a left-footed defender. We know Lisandro Martinez was identified as this, but his move fell through due to the Argentine opting to go to Manchester United.

Arteta went on to sign Oleksander Zinchenko, but it appears that he wanted a left-footed centre back as well. Due to the lack of a left-footed centre back other than Gabriel Maghaeles, the Brazilian has been overused on the left side of Arsenal’s defence.

According to CMW, Arteta is ready to beat both PSG and Tottenham to Inter Milan’s left-footed centre back, Milan Skrinier, in order to not rely solely on Gabriel and to be able to rotate his defence.

Arsenal’s decision to “steal” the 27-year-old just under the noses of Antonio Conte and Christophe Galtier should come as no surprise. With Saliba, Skirinier, Gabriel, and White at Arsenal, Arteta’s defence could be the best in Europe.

Daniel O

