Arsenal tipped to sell these stars to fund their big money arrival

Arsenal is expected to announce the signing of Ben White any moment from now after reportedly reaching an agreement of around £50million with Brighton for his signature.

The England defender is set to become the headline arrival at the Emirates but the fee taking him to the Emirates is huge and it means Arsenal will have to sell some of their current options to recoup the investment in White.

Star Sports has now revealed some players the Gunners might offload in this transfer window in their bid to get some money into the club.

The first name on the list is Granit Xhaka, who is attracting the attention of AS Roma.

The Italians remain keen even though an agreement between both clubs looks distant at the moment.

Alexandre Lacazette is another player they might sell as he has entered the last year of his current deal at the club and they are unwilling to offer him a new one.

Willian has been a flop at the Emirates and his preseason form is terrible, Arsenal will be happy to offload him this summer.

The report also tipped them to cash in on Hector Bellerin who has served them for the last 10 years and has two more years on his current deal.

Lucas Torreira is another sellable player as the Uruguayan struggles for a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Joe Willock is the last player on the list with the report claiming he can bring in as much as £20million.