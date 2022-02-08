Arsenal tipped to shuffle the defence against Wolves

Charles Watts has tipped Ben White to start at right-back when Arsenal take on Wolves on Thursday evening.

The Gunners are set to return to action for the first time since they took advantage of a mini-break to enjoy a training camp in Dubai when they travel to the Molineux, and will be keen to put an end to their winless run.

We are yet to win a single fixture in 2022 thus far, costing us our place in both cup competitions also, and you would be hoping to see a full-strength side named for the trip.

Watts claims that Takehiro Tomiyasu is a major doubt for the fixture however, having been absent for our most recent competitive outings as well as having been missing in training of late also.

This has led to Watts to tout White to fill in at right-back, with Rob Holding filling in his usual spot through the middle, a scenario which Arteta has gone with on more than one occasion already this term.

“I think, and this is me predicting what I think what Mikel will do. I’d go with Cedric at right-back. But i’ve got a feeling he might go with Ben White at right-back again. White, Holding, Gabriel, and Tierney as a back four,” Watts told his YouTube followers.

“Personally as I’ve said, I’d go with Cedric. But I’ve got a sneaky feeling we might well see Ben White at right-back.”

I don’t personally have any issue with this, especially given that it has worked out in previous matches, and why not stick to what has been proven?

I wouldn’t be shocked if the club was looking to sign a replacement for Cedric in the summer, with him seen as one of our weaker links in the squad, although he is believed to be amongst the most professional in training, as is Holding.

Do you think Cedric should be the one coming into the side when Tomi is absent?

Patrick