Arsenal tipped to sign another player because of Arteta

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal one of the strongest teams in England after a summer that saw them add some fine names to their squad.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table now and remains one of the most in-form sides in Europe.

Although it is probably still too early to determine if they will win the league, it is almost certain they will finish this season inside the top four.

That will earn them a return to the Champions League and an opportunity to sign some top talents, but the influence of Arteta will remain important.

Leroy Sane has been linked with a move to the Emirates and journalist Pete O’Rourke tells Football FanCast the gaffer could influence the German’s decision.

He said: “So, I think any player wants to go into a club where you can immediately settle and if you’ve got a previous relationship with players or coaching staff, sure, its something that will seriously come into their consideration about where they possibly move.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering they have worked together before, Sane will feel it will be easier for him to shine at Arsenal.

However, the move also hinges on if he wants to return to the Premier League and join another club after his time at Manchester City.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

England training from Qatar, Saka and Ramsdale in action ahead of Senegal showdown

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids