Arsenal tipped to sign Championship star next month

Next month is an opportunity for players to move clubs and for Premier League teams to add to their squads.

Arsenal had hoped to have a successful season when they completed the deadline day signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

But this season hasn’t been that good for them, and they might want to bring in reinforcements next month.

The Championship has been a happy hunting ground for Premier League teams in the last few seasons, and Arsenal even signed Rob Holding from Bolton when they were in England’s second tier.

The defender has been a key player for the club, and they might try their luck again with another youngster.

Mail Sport was talking about players who could make the step up to the Premier League next month and they mention, Reading’s, Michael Olise.

The French youngster was formerly on the books of Chelsea, but he finally got his first-team breakthrough with the Royals this season.

He has been a target for the Gunners, and the report says that they are one of the teams that he could join next month if Arsenal acts on their interest.

He has been a mainstay in the Reading team, and he has returned the faith shown in him with 4 goals and 6 assists so far.