Arsenal tipped to sign EPL midfielder after his asking price is revealed

Sandro Tonali is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in world football, and Newcastle United are determined to retain his services.

The Magpies recognise that they secured a player of exceptional quality when they added him to their squad, and they remain committed to ensuring he continues to play a central role in their long-term plans. Tonali has consistently demonstrated his influence in midfield, combining technical ability with intelligence to elevate the performance of those around him.

Interest From Europe’s Top Clubs

Unsurprisingly, his performances have attracted attention from several leading clubs across Europe. Juventus and Inter Milan are among the sides that would welcome the opportunity to bring him back to Serie A. A return to Italy could appeal to the midfielder, given the familiarity and comfort of playing in his home country.

However, Tonali has also adapted well to English football and continues to perform strongly in the Premier League. His success in England underlines his versatility and ability to thrive in one of the most demanding competitions in world football.

Arsenal are also admirers of the Italian international and have consistently sought to strengthen their squad by targeting elite talent. The Gunners are keen to remain competitive at the highest level, and adding a midfielder of Tonali’s calibre would represent a significant statement of intent.

Financial Gap Gives Arsenal Hope

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport indicates that Newcastle would demand around 75 million euros for the midfielder. Such a valuation presents a major financial challenge for many clubs.

The report suggests that this figure could provide Arsenal with a potential advantage in the race for his signature, as Italian clubs may struggle to match that price. Juventus and Inter Milan would likely need to reconsider their pursuit if Newcastle maintain or increases their asking price.

For now, Newcastle remain determined to keep hold of one of their most influential players, but continued interest from Europe’s elite ensures Tonali’s future will remain a topic of significant speculation.