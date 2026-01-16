Arsenal tipped to sign Guehi’s teammate after he snubbed them

Manchester City have beaten both Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, forcing the Gunners to reassess their defensive transfer plans. Guehi had long been expected to leave Palace at the end of the season, with several top clubs positioning themselves for his signature, but City moved decisively to conclude the deal.

Guehi move reshapes defensive market

Liverpool were widely viewed as the frontrunners for Guehi and had maintained a long-term interest in the defender. They were close to signing him during the summer before negotiations ultimately collapsed. Arsenal later joined the race and were prepared to compete with the Reds, with the intention of signing him at the end of the campaign as a free agent. However, an injury crisis at Manchester City prompted them to act sooner than expected, and they were able to offer a salary package that Liverpool could not match.

As a result, both Arsenal and Liverpool have now shifted their focus towards alternative defensive targets. While missing out on Guehi was a setback, Arsenal are not under immediate pressure, given the quality already within their squad. The Gunners currently boast some of the strongest defensive options in European football, allowing them to take a more measured approach when planning future additions.

Lacroix emerges as a potential Arsenal target

Attention has now turned to Maxence Lacroix, a former teammate of Guehi who partnered him for much of his time at Crystal Palace. According to Express Sport, Lacroix is a defender Arsenal could consider pursuing in the summer as they look to strengthen their back line further. The Frenchman’s familiarity with Guehi and experience at the club have made him a notable option as Arsenal and Liverpool reassess the market.

For the moment, Arsenal remain well stocked defensively and are not expected to rush into any decisions. This allows Lacroix time to continue performing at a high level and demonstrate his suitability for a potential move to a top club. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on patience and precision, ensuring that any new signing adds genuine value rather than simply depth.

While missing out on Guehi was disappointing, Arsenal’s ability to quickly identify alternative targets reflects the strength of their long-term planning. The coming months will determine whether Lacroix develops into a serious option, but for now, the Gunners are content to rely on their existing defensive excellence while monitoring the market carefully.