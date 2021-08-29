Arsenal tipped to sign Liverpool man to replace Aubameyang before the transfer window closes

Arsenal has been tipped to sign Divock Origi in this transfer window if they sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window and they have added the likes of Nuno Tavares and Ben White to their squad.

However, they haven’t had the best of starts and could offload some of their current options.

Aubameyang is currently their highest earner, but the Gabonese striker hardly delivers the performance to prove why he is worth that price.

He has now been linked with a move to Juventus according to TuttoMercato via Sport Witness with the report claiming that Arsenal is open to holding talks over his transfer.

Juve needs to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just left them to join Manchester United and have made him a target.

The Express says they will have to replace him when he eventually leaves and named Origi as one of the strikers that they can move for.

The Belgian has struggled for playing time at Liverpool because of their impressive front-three. However, he has shown that he can score important goals when he gets a chance to play.

The Reds will be happy to cash in on him and he might benefit from playing regularly at Arsenal.