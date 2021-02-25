Arsenal tipped to sign one of these five right-backs to replace Bellerin

This summer is another one that Arsenal has to deal with Hector Bellerin’s future. The Spaniard has been at the club since 2011 and he is one of the leaders at the Emirates.

But multiple reports claim that he wants to leave to test himself in another competition.

The Spaniard has been a prime target for PSG for some time now and reports have tipped the Frenchmen to return for him in the summer.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Sun Sports has tipped Arsenal to sign one of a list of five right-backs as his replacement.

First on the list is Max Aarons who has remained impressive for Norwich City in the Championship.

He is one of their best players as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League. They rate him at £35 million.

The second on the list is Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, who has been a revelation since joining the Seagulls from Chelsea. He would cost more because he just extended his contract with them.

22-year-old Achraf Hakimi is another target despite only just moving to Inter Milan and the report says he would be available for £40m.

James Justin is another full-back whom Arsenal might sign with the Leicester man proving his worth in the absence of Ricardo Pereira.

Kyle Walker is the last name on the list, he might move in the summer because he has lost his place in the Manchester City first team.