Arsenal tipped to sign Serie A youngster as a replacement for Hector Bellerin

Arsenal has been tipped to make a move for Sassuolo’s Mert Muldur if they sell Hector Bellerin this summer.

After a decade at Arsenal, Bellerin is now more likely to leave the Emirates than to remain.

The Spaniard lost his place in the Arsenal team towards the end of last season as Mikel Arteta preferred Calum Chambers as his starting right back.

Cedric Soares can also play in that position, but the sale of Bellerin will probably push Arsenal to add a new right-back to their squad.

They have been linked with a move for several targets including Max Aarons and Tariq Lamptey.

However, it seems the Gunners will look outside England to bring a new right back to their squad.

Bellerin is expected to join Inter Milan following the sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG and Arsenal could land his replacement from Serie A.

Journalist, Ekrem Konur, has delivered a recent update on Arsenal’s search for new players and he claims they will look to sign 22-year-old Muldur for £10 million when they sell Bellerin.

He tweeted: “If Héctor Bellerín is transferred to Inter, Arsenal will offer Sassuolo £10 million for Mert Muldur, whom he has been following for a while.”