Arsenal tipped to sign Sporting Lisbon goalscoring youngster

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon’s teenage star, Tiago Tomas.

The 18-year-old striker looks set to become the next top attacker to come through the ranks at Cristiano Ronaldo’s former team.

Luis Figo and Nani are two other players who have started their careers at the Portuguese league leaders and there is a lot of expectations on Tomas.

He will become a key man for them in the next few years, but Arsenal wants him to continue his development in London.

A Bola via Daily Star reports that the Gunners have been watching him for much of this season and Edu is preparing to make an offer for his signature.

The report says he has a release clause of £52m which ties him to Sporting until 2025.

They had gotten him on the new deal late last year when he began to show a lot of promise.

But they are unlikely to insist on his release clause being paid considering that teams around Europe are struggling financially.

The report says Edu is prepared to spend as much as £20m to sign him and that fee should be more than enough to get the youngster.