Arsenal tipped to sign winger if they cannot get Mudryk

Arsenal has a well-publicised interest in Mykhailo Mudryk, with some reports suggesting they could even make a move for him in the next transfer window.

As both clubs discuss the transfer, it becomes clear he will not leave his present employer for a cheap fee, meaning Arsenal might be forced to abandon his pursuit and turn to an alternative.

A report on Express Sports reveals the Gunners will turn to Jesper Lindstrom of Eintracht Frankfurt should they fail to agree on a deal to sign Mudryk.

The winger has been in impressive form for the Germans in the last two seasons, and the Gunners have scouted him since then.

Mikel Arteta’s side will now turn their attention to him if they feel they are being asked to pay too much for their number one target, Mudryk.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is the more popular of both players and has made a name for himself in European football in the last two seasons.

However, that does not mean Lindstrom is not good enough to deliver top performances for us if we add him to our squad.

The Dane is just 22 and will certainly improve if we add him to our squad now because he will play with better players and a manager that is good at developing talents.

