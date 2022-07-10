Arsenal tipped to speed up their bid for a Spanish left-back this week

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Alex Grimaldo in recent weeks, and the defender could be very close to a switch to the Emirates.

The Benfica left-back is available for less than 10m euros, and he could become the perfect backup to Kieran Tierney.

Mikel Arteta signed Nuno Tavares to play that role at the Emirates last season, but he struggled with inconsistency, and he could now be sold or sent out on loan.

An ideal replacement would be Grimaldo, and the 26-year-old has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while now.

A report on Sport Witness claims the Gunners are expected to step up their pursuit of his signature this week.

It claims he will move to the Emirates if Mikel Arteta’s side can pay just 7m euros.

That fee shouldn’t be a problem and we could now see things get sped up by the Gunners on that front.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Grimaldo is very experienced, and we can trust him to replace Tierney in our lineup with almost no issue.

The former Barcelona starlet has everything we need from a modern full-back, and his arrival will give us significant strength in that part of the pitch.

