Arsenal tipped to struggle against De Bruyne-Gundogan midfield pairing

Arsenal will face Manchester City in their next competitive game and it is a game that will show how ready they are for a top-four challenge.

Their chances of finishing inside the European places is diminishing by the day, but they can get back in the race with a win over Pep Guardiola’s side in this game.

City is arguably the most in-form team in Europe at the moment as they march towards winning another Premier League title.

They are currently 10 points clear at the top of the league table and haven’t lost any of their last 17 games in all competitions.

In recent weeks, they have beaten the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham to get the maximum points.

They have impressively been without Kevin De Bruyne in their last few matches, yet they have been in excellent form.

Their run of form has been helped by the performances of Ilkay Gundogan who has been on fire.

He missed their game against Everton, but De Bruyne returned from injury in the encounter and Standard Sports’ Simon Collings reckons that Arsenal will struggle to contain both of them.

He writes: “As if hosting the runaway Premier League leaders wasn’t bad enough, Arsenal now have to take on Manchester City with Kevin De Bruyne back fit and firing.

“The Belgian has been out injured for around a month, but he made his comeback on Wednesday night by coming off the bench against Everton at Goodison Park. De Bruyne will be pushing to start against Arsenal on Sunday and the prospect of him linking up with an in-form Ilkay Gundogan is frightening.

“The German has stepped up in De Bruyne’s absence, but they could make a lethal double act now he has returned.”