Arsenal tipped to struggle to break down Southampton again

Arsenal has played Southampton twice this season already and didn’t win either of the games.

The Saints eliminated the Gunners from the FA Cup in their last game. Both teams will meet again in the Premier League this week.

Southampton kept a clean sheet as they knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win.

The goal may have been through a deflection off Gabriel Magalhaes, but the Saints were solid at the back.

The clean sheet they kept in that match was a cup game against a weakened Arsenal side, but they remain one of the best defensive sides in the league.

Writing on the Premier League’s official website, Adrian Clarke says the Saints have a solid defence that will be a problem for Arsenal to break down.

He highlighted that they have kept six clean sheets in nine Premier League home games this season, and have formed a solid partnership at the back among their defenders.

He wrote: “Southampton have kept six clean sheets in nine Premier League home matches and Arsenal will not find them easy to break down on Tuesday.

“Ralph Hasenhuttl has set his side up in a 4-4-2 formation and created an impressive off-the-ball structure.

“Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are the only visiting sides to score at St Mary’s Stadium this season, which emphasises the task in hand for Arsenal.

“Their defensive solidity was highlighted on Saturday, when Southampton beat the Gunners 1-0 at home in the FA Cup.

“The stability of Southampton’s backline has been key to a number of their performances.

“Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Yannik Vestergaard are the only defenders used from the start of a match in 2020/21.

“This lack of rotation, coupled with very few injury problems, has helped them strike up an impressive connection.”