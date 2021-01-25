Arsenal tipped to struggle to break down Southampton again

Arsenal has played Southampton twice this season already and didn’t win either of the games.
The Saints eliminated the Gunners from the FA Cup in their last game. Both teams will meet again in the Premier League this week.
Southampton kept a clean sheet as they knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win.
The goal may have been through a deflection off Gabriel Magalhaes, but the Saints were solid at the back.
The clean sheet they kept in that match was a cup game against a weakened Arsenal side, but they remain one of the best defensive sides in the league.
Writing on the Premier League’s official website, Adrian Clarke says the Saints have a solid defence that will be a problem for Arsenal to break down.
He highlighted that they have kept six clean sheets in nine Premier League home games this season, and have formed a solid partnership at the back among their defenders.
He wrote: “Southampton have kept six clean sheets in nine Premier League home matches and Arsenal will not find them easy to break down on Tuesday.
“Ralph Hasenhuttl has set his side up in a 4-4-2 formation and created an impressive off-the-ball structure.
“Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are the only visiting sides to score at St Mary’s Stadium this season, which emphasises the task in hand for Arsenal.
“Their defensive solidity was highlighted on Saturday, when Southampton beat the Gunners 1-0 at home in the FA Cup.
“The stability of Southampton’s backline has been key to a number of their performances.
“Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Yannik Vestergaard are the only defenders used from the start of a match in 2020/21.
“This lack of rotation, coupled with very few injury problems, has helped them strike up an impressive connection.”
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Chelsea have just sacked Frank Lampard
We should think carefully too.
As a man Arteta is clean cut and handsome, giving the air of confidence and knowledge. As a manager who picked the side against Southampton, Arteta is quite stupid in team choice. As for man management he has no idea. He clearly holds grudges and treats some players, differently to others and unfairly. I think many supporters have seen this now and are very worried. Sooner or later everyone gets seen for their real capabilities.
Handsome? Can we vote on that? I can’t get past the Thunderbirds hair!
And on balance I disagree. Lot’s of mistakes yes, but I still think he’s evolving and he is improving, albeit it’s 2 steps forward 1 step back.
I dont have a problem with what he did on Saturday. Not much choice there if the EPL is more important than FA Cup. Massive compressed season, and all teams are rotating. Throw in Covid and see the inconsistencies everywhere. Is the FA Cup more important for you? Criticise the players out there or not the team selection.
Crucial games on Tuesday!! Really have to beat the Saints..Can’t even remember the last time we won@St Mary!!
Remember when they bashed us 4 0 and 2 0 during the time of Sadio Mane, Shane Long, VVD and Jose Fonte!!
That said, a simple strong Line-up will defeat them easily but Mr Arteta always comes up with his own smart ideas..
Leno
Bellerin. Holding. Mari. Tierney
Partey
Ceballos. Rowe-smith
Saka. Aubameyang. Willian
*Martinelli to come as a sub
* Also, no defensive midfield partnership plz..e.g Xhaka-partey, Elneny-partey..
Predict a 0 2 win for Arsenal Fc!!😊😊
Vinnie2000
Willian???????????????????????????????????
Willian? No laca?…ok…that’s “Smart”
Leno
Bellerin/Soares. Holding. Mari. Tierney
. Partey. Xhaka
Saka. ESR. Auba
. Laca
Martinelli for auba and balogun in the bench
Chelsea have just sacked Frank Lampard . News from Australia
There’s another side called Chelsea in Australia?
Not a big surprise Lampard being sacked considering how much money they spent in the summer. Top 4 or the sack . Emery was given the same ultimatum top 4 or the sack but with a vastly inferior squad. Arteta though has been allowed an 8th place finish and this term the worst start in 30 years. Setting the right expectation level is a tricky business.
Arteta has been given the same amount too?
Hasenhuttel is a better coach than Arteta and makes far better use of his resources.
After a promising start Arteta has clearly run out of ideas and recent success in playing the kids has occurred more by luck and necessity than judgment.
Arteta far more deserving of sack than Lampard.The difference being that Chelsea don’t accept mediocrity when Arsenal do!
If Arsenal play ie passing all the time, they will lose. Its too slow.
Long passes and long range shooting shd do the trick.