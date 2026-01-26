Arsenal tipped to struggle with scoring setpieces soon

Arsenal’s reliance on set-pieces once again became a major talking point after they failed to beat Manchester United yesterday, reviving a familiar debate whenever the Gunners drop points. Manchester United secured a crucial 3-2 victory, with several of their goals described as stunning, which inevitably shifted attention towards Arsenal’s continued struggles to score consistently from open play.

While the Red Devils possess several high-quality players, it is widely believed that Arsenal currently have the strongest squad in England. That belief is supported by the amount of time they have spent at the top of the Premier League standings this season. Despite the setback, Arsenal remain firmly in the title race and are still backed by many to recover quickly from this disappointing result.

Set piece dependence under renewed focus

The defeat could yet prove significant if Arsenal ultimately fail to secure the league crown, making it vital for them to move on swiftly and refocus on upcoming fixtures. However, the broader concern surrounds whether their attacking approach has become too predictable. Arsenal’s effectiveness from set pieces has been well documented, but when those situations do not deliver, questions are raised about their ability to break teams down in open play.

Opposition sides are increasingly alert to this pattern, and there is a growing sense that rivals may begin to exploit it more effectively. Arsenal’s challenge now is to demonstrate greater variety and fluidity in attack, ensuring they remain unpredictable during the decisive stages of the campaign.

Warning signs for Arteta’s side

Concerns about this tactical reliance have been highlighted by journalist Ian Ladyman, who has suggested that it could become a wider issue if not addressed, as reported by The Daily Mail. He wrote, “The danger for Arteta now is that other teams and coaches find a way to play on a problem that could easily start to have a psychological impact on the league leaders.”

That psychological element could be just as damaging as any tactical shortcoming. Confidence and belief are crucial in a title race, and repeated scrutiny over the same issue risks planting doubt within the squad. Arsenal still have the quality, depth, and opportunity to finish the season strongly, but adapting their attacking approach may be essential.

If the Gunners can strike the right balance between set-piece efficiency and open-play creativity, they will strengthen their chances of turning promise into success and avoiding further setbacks at this critical stage of the season.