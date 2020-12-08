Arsenal tipped to tie wanted midfielder down to a new deal

Kevin Campbell says that Mikel Arteta is trying to convince Ainsley Maitland-Niles to sign a new Arsenal contract now that he has become an England international.

The 23-year-old was expected to leave the club in the last transfer window, but he fought hard and earned a place in the club’s first team at the start of the season.

His fine performances for them has earned him a couple of England call ups, and he is now a key member of the Arsenal first-team squad.

Yet, playing time is still a problem for him as Mikel Arteta builds his team around other players.

Having attracted the attention of Wolves in the summer, Arsenal risks losing him if things don’t change.

But Campbell says that the club is trying to get him on a new deal because no one lets an England international leave their club.

“I hear Mikel Arteta is trying to convince him to stay and sign a new contract because he is now an England international,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“Which clubs let England internationals go? You do not do that.

“He wants to play, of course he wants to but we know football is a squad game. He wants to play in central midfield and they have just bought Partey to play there.

“Maitland-Niles is a good player but he is no Partey, that is for sure.

“He has a great engine on him, tough and can take a penalty because he is calm as a cucumber. He has loads of pluses going for him. He can fit in multiple positions and every team needs a utility man, and when your utility man is an international you need to keep him even more so.

“I can see Mikel Arteta going on the charm offensive to try and keep him at the football club.”