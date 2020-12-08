Arsenal tipped to tie wanted midfielder down to a new deal

Kevin Campbell says that Mikel Arteta is trying to convince Ainsley Maitland-Niles to sign a new Arsenal contract now that he has become an England international.
The 23-year-old was expected to leave the club in the last transfer window, but he fought hard and earned a place in the club’s first team at the start of the season.
His fine performances for them has earned him a couple of England call ups, and he is now a key member of the Arsenal first-team squad.
Yet, playing time is still a problem for him as Mikel Arteta builds his team around other players.
Having attracted the attention of Wolves in the summer, Arsenal risks losing him if things don’t change.
But Campbell says that the club is trying to get him on a new deal because no one lets an England international leave their club.
“I hear Mikel Arteta is trying to convince him to stay and sign a new contract because he is now an England international,” Campbell told Football Insider.
“Which clubs let England internationals go? You do not do that.
“He wants to play, of course he wants to but we know football is a squad game. He wants to play in central midfield and they have just bought Partey to play there.
“Maitland-Niles is a good player but he is no Partey, that is for sure.
“He has a great engine on him, tough and can take a penalty because he is calm as a cucumber. He has loads of pluses going for him. He can fit in multiple positions and every team needs a utility man, and when your utility man is an international you need to keep him even more so.
“I can see Mikel Arteta going on the charm offensive to try and keep him at the football club.”
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Want to convince him to sign? Then start him!! He’s much better than Xhaka ffs.
Wouldn’t blame him if he doesn’t sign. He’ll have a great game then doesn’t play again for weeks and when he does it’s for the last 5 minutes or so!
Regular football will be elsewhere…
Who would Sue! Like I said a while back MA took AMN for a ride, during the transfer window when there were bids for him he played him for the FA Cup final and the community shield once it closed and he decided to stay with us he stopped playing him coincidence? What else does the boy need to do to get a starting spot? And MA giving out about his body language is ludicrous what has it got to do with his performances? Please can someone tell me?
Spot on Sue.
Please Arteta dumb and blind, can’t he see that giving this youngsters game time will improve them as well as the club,
Partey and Maitland-Niles with Elneny/Ceballos/Willock/saka would be great,
Even if we buy 2 players in January, we would still need this youngsters in the starting 11,
Arteta, receive some humility and sense please.
What is the essence of trying to tie him down when he will not be afforded enough playing time. Give him enough playing time since he is versatile . Far better than Xhaka even in the mid-field.
Arteta hates Maitland-Niles. He keep grudges on his players. Imagine a coach playing Xhaka, whilst Maitland-Niles is rotting on the bench. The more we keep Arteta, the more damage will be done
Personally I really don’t think MA will last till the new year.
As for AMN, if the club wants him to stay, he needs to play and not just a game every few weeks of the the UEL, he has the talent to be a great player for us.
His concentration isn’t the best but if he is played alongside TP, that will improve over time.
As we all know he can also be deployed in multiple positions and is tactically disciplined as we see last season in big games with the specific jobs he was given.
As for MA, everything he achieved last season has all gone out the window and I do think he is losing respect and that is his own fault.
I was willing to give the guy time, but in that time I have noticed a few things, he isnt very honest imo.
He said all players have a clean slate but thats just horse shit, he says one thing and does another, he is overly stubborn and bone headed and is blind to see the deficits of the team.
He said he will play those who do well in training etc etc, but that isnt what we’re seeing on the pitch come match day, its like Sven goran Ericsson playing the same team for England when they were out of form.
Willian should be benched for Nelson – based on performances – pepe still banned
Auba drop him – he isnt a leader in the traditional sense either and I really dont see why a ”joker” is captain and he is bang out of form and just seems disinterested right now which I can in some ways see why,
Unless things turn around fast MA will be gone soon and with him some of our most promising young players like AMN.
Such a shame we’re in this position!