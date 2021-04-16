Arsenal tipped to try their luck for Ligue 1 star even if they have no Champions League football

Eduardo Camavinga is a target of Arsenal and they are expected to try to sign him even if they finish this campaign without Champions League football.

The Gunners have just reached the semifinals of the Europa League and that competition is their only route to elite European football next season as they struggle with mid-table mediocrity in the Premier League.

If they win the Europa League and make the Champions League, it would be easier for them to attract top talents like Camavinga.

However, they are not guaranteed that at the moment because they will face the specialist in the competition, Unai Emery, next.

Marca says even if Arsenal doesn’t make the UCL, they will try to beat the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid to the signature of the young midfielder.

Rennes has been placed in a tight corner by the youngster after the 18-year-old refused to sign a new contract with them.

His current deal expires in 2022 and that means they have to sell him at the end of this season or allow him to leave for nothing next year.

With his contract running down, his transfer fee is likely to be payable by Arsenal, but the offer of Champions League football will be key.