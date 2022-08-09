Arsenal tipped to turn their attentions to Crystal Palace star

Arsenal have been linked with a number of wingers so far this summer, and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is the latest named to be tipped as a possible addition.

The Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Patrick Vieira’s side, and we could well be set to go back to Selhurst Park with an offer for one of their players.

AllNigeriaSoccer acknowledges that we have shown an interest in the former Reading star, and believes we could be set to turn our attentions to him as a deal for Moussa Diaby continues to seem difficult.

We have already added five signings this summer, two of which started at the weekend, and are believed to be working on one or two more before the transfer window closes, and a forward or CM appears to be the priority.

Olise would fit our current transfer policy perfectly, and has the kind of quality which could be a huge boost to our first-team. The 20 year-old has all the qualities to break into our first-team, while his versatility to play in different roles in our side can’t hurt either.

I would love to see him join, but it could prove difficult to persuade him to leave given he is guaranteed much more regular football should he stay put, and we may be better off allowing him to stay with the Eagles for another season before considering his signature.

