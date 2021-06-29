Arsenal tipped to use Saliba interest to land Lille star

Lille are claimed to be eyeing a deal to bring William Saliba back to France this summer, and Arsenal are tipped to use that interest to land Zeki Celik.

The Gunners are linked with a move to sign the Ligue 1 right-back, as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, after the Turkish international impressed in helping his side to win the French top division last term.

Arsenal already have a positive relationship with Lille after deals to land both Gabriel Magalhaes and Nicolas Pepe in recent seasons, and we could well make further deals with the club.

The DailyMail claims that the coaching staff in North London believe that Saliba would profit another full season of regular playing time, something not likely to be offered at Arsenal, especially given Ben White is expected to come in for a club record defender deal.

Lille or Newcastle could well get the opportunity to be the 20 year-old’s club for the upcoming campaign, and HITC claims we could well use the French club’s interest to strike a favourable deal to land Zeki Celik also.

The Evening Standard claimed that us, along with both Tottenham and Man United have expressed an interet in his signature, and Saliba’s deal could well prove to be the sweetener to put us in the driving seat for his signature.

