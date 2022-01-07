Arsenal tipped to watch these two players at the Adrican Nations

Arsenal has a number of players competing at AFCON that gets underway in Cameroon this weekend.

The Gunners will watch the competition to see their players in action for their various countries.

But that is not the only reason they would have an eye on the African continental showpiece, with a new report claiming they have transfer targets representing their nations in the competition as well.

Standard Sports say Mikel Arteta’s side has an interest in Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla and Franck Kessie of AC Milan.

The former is a striker who has been eyed by Arsenal to reinforce their attack at the end of this season.

The latter is a midfielder with an expiring contract who has been tipped to make a move to England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Competitions like AFCON give clubs the chance to discover new talents.

Arsenal is rebuilding their team, so they would be interested in new players from the continent.

En-Nesyri and Kessie might not be the only players who get their attention in the competition, eventually.

However, the Gunners could also be turned off by the timing of the event because it means it guarantees them losing key players whenever the competition comes around.

