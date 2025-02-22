Arsenal title hopes dented after 1-0 home loss to West Ham

Arsenal took a massive hit to their title aspirations losing to West Ham United 1-0 at the Emirates this afternoon.

The Gunners began the game in top form as they looked to build on their last win, with Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino looking to make things happen early on.

However, West Ham were also in good shape and prepared to make a statement on this visit to the Emirates.

Both teams continued to get some chances as the match went on, but none were exactly big chances, and neither side looked like scoring.

As the half continued, Arsenal laboured to get close to opening the scoring, only for things to go from bad to worse.

West Ham opened the scoring with Jarrod Bowen scoring a fine header against an Arsenal team that did not need that type of shock.

Without a striker, Arsenal began to struggle and went into the break behind despite bossing possession.

After the interval, the Gunners kept struggling, and Mikel Arteta introduced both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Myles Lewis-Skelly to help them turn things around.

The Gunners kept bossing possession and piling the pressure on their opponents, but they could not make it pay.

Things became tougher for them as Lewis-Skelly was sent off for stopping a goalscoring chance as the last man.

Arsenal continued to dominate possession in the fixture, but the Gunners simply had no one on the bench who could change the match.

Ben White had a chance at the end of the game, but the returning defender shot wide, and Arsenal were beaten.