Arsenal title hopes dented after 1-0 home loss to West Ham

Arsenal took a massive hit to their title aspirations losing to West Ham United 1-0 at the Emirates this afternoon.
The Gunners began the game in top form as they looked to build on their last win, with Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino looking to make things happen early on.
However, West Ham were also in good shape and prepared to make a statement on this visit to the Emirates.
Both teams continued to get some chances as the match went on, but none were exactly big chances, and neither side looked like scoring.
As the half continued, Arsenal laboured to get close to opening the scoring, only for things to go from bad to worse.
West Ham opened the scoring with Jarrod Bowen scoring a fine header against an Arsenal team that did not need that type of shock.
Without a striker, Arsenal began to struggle and went into the break behind despite bossing possession.
After the interval, the Gunners kept struggling, and Mikel Arteta introduced both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Myles Lewis-Skelly to help them turn things around.
The Gunners kept bossing possession and piling the pressure on their opponents, but they could not make it pay.
Things became tougher for them as Lewis-Skelly was sent off for stopping a goalscoring chance as the last man.
Arsenal continued to dominate possession in the fixture, but the Gunners simply had no one on the bench who could change the match.
Ben White had a chance at the end of the game, but the returning defender shot wide, and Arsenal were beaten.
Home loss to 15th place team..
If Im honest, I dont think we will even make it to top 4 this season. We have no attackers for the next month. And no strikers for the rest of the season. Criminal squad management.
And MLS needs to be benched. Sorry but 2 reds in 3 matches is serioua lack of discipline and a complete liability.
This is what happens when you think you are smarter than everyone. Everyone under the sun knew we are short upfront even before Kai’s injury but what did Arteta do? Nothing.
There is actually no hiding here dor MA. Its was so obvious we needed a striker even if was an Ivan Toney over a CM or LB in the summer. What an opportunity missed. Its going to be even more difficult next season to win the league or Champions league even if we eventually sign 2 strikes, other teams will surely be better. What a shame of team management.
The trouble is when we do buy players they are normally rubbish.We don’t have a good record on that front.Uni Emery on the other hand buys great players so if he was till our manager and given all the mon ey Artera as spent we would have won the title for past 2 years
@Highbury44
👍🏾
Sorry but incorrect, just one red card, the first you refer to was ruled out so it doesn’t exist.
We are stuck if not regressing. Whenever we have a chance to gain ground on Liverpool we found a way to screw up. Poor planning and using square peg is what go us here. This team can not beat PSV.
I can only go by what the Arsenal radio commentators said which was along the lines of having no spark and nothing seeming to work. Not much in the way of chances created. Nwaneri injured. Skelly sent off because Raya was miles off his line. They blamed Partey and Calafiori for West Ham’s goal and on the strength of their commentary Wednesday at Forest looks ominous. Season as good as over as far as I’m concerned for the league.
Calaforini and Rice for their goal, Rice let Bowen go, he was marking him badly.
I read an earlier report of yours regarding Rice. He was obviously having an off day like the rest of them and if I was listening correctly got subbed off.
Rice switched off Sue, he let Bowen have an easy header. Very poor.
If my memory serves me right, I don’t think Rice has played well whenbwe played WH. Thats probably why he was subbed.
David Raya should start next match as out number 9 😁. Never in my life did I ever think I’ll say this, but Raya is faster than Sterling.
This is me coping trying to find happiness from a sad situation.
Absolutely shocking today, literally nothing positive from today’s match.
We continue to choke when opportunities arise yet again. Arteta struggles to coach; can buy players but struggles to step up and coach us through adversity.
Same approach, same tactics, I seriously wonder if Arteta can coach players or only manage a system.
I’m not Arteta out, but certainly am for putting him on notice.
Have to address holes in the squad like legit striker, winger, B2B midfielder.
Have to rebalance the team; we are also too slow in midfield, and still have no plan B.
We need a DOF to come in and set an agenda for this Summer. Let Arteta focus on managing in the present and DOF can plan for 3-5 years for the club.
Arteta is risk averse and like to control every aspect of the game. He likes complicating even things that are simple to do. Look at how tedious and bad our throw ins are. His system can only work when everything is working at 100%.
If we had Christiano Ronaldo and Lionell Messi on the wings we would still lose with this coach , captain, and goalkeeper.
The fact that this administration has all Arsenal fans written all over it has been known for years, the fact that the coach seems to be licked by this administration is again a fact…they are christening straws gold, and the lack of creation. Eins like the crooked lying politicians, and the Arsenal world? What is he doing? He goes to the stadium to applaud a team without a championship for 21 years? That’s it a divided habit of defeatism and stupidity. Don’t fill the stadium again until the end of the season, that way you show that you don’t mind and that you are happy anyway. How soft you all are
Could you say that again in English please, though I think I got the gist of it, which seems like you really don’t understand what a true supporter is.
The Odegaard drop off this season is shocking. Even when he did have Saka to play with he wasn’t carrying his weight. Finishing in the gutters too. Rice looked tired from the starting whistle sloppy all game, Calafiori can’t defend, Partey slow as molasses. Rest of the season is just damage control and solidifying top 4. Shame.
Rice is the most over hyped Player I’ve seen. What is so special about Rice that made arsenal to spend £105ml on him, Vila spent less than £15 on Rogers, Liverpool spent less than that on gravenbeck and sobozlai combined, and they are all doing well. Arteta can not win titles for arsenal, if you like give him a trillion pounds.
It’s surprising seeing the sheer number of people who genuinely think we stand a chance to win the title.
You mean you imagine this Arsenal team going all the way to the end of the season with who? Merino leading the attack?
For starters, it will definitely call into question the standard of the EPL if a team with our kind of attack goes ahead to win the league.
A team relying solely on a 17 year old with no single attacking substitute on the bench should not be dreaming of winning the league.
For those who held hopes of winning the league, I think you can now rest easy knowing fully well now that IT IS OVER!
The fear now is that this season will fizzle out with us being knocked out of the CL in the next round and dropping down out of the top four in the EPL. It’s nothing new to Arsenal fas though, which is why I feel it’s More frustrating. We’re a club that always “almost” reaches its peak without ever reaching its peak. On paper we have great players but in reality performances can be so average. I just don’t understand where the problem lies? Player or manager? Mental or physical? Confidence or nerves? One thing is for sure, this season is merging into the recent Arsenal history books of finishing the season on another low..
Just like the seasons before, I can’t wait for this one to end.
I wait for an explanation why we’ve never beefed up our attack when all and sundry knew we needed to.
When Zinchenko plays better than Rice in that midfield like today, it leaves alot to be desired.
Top 4 is no guarantee with this lot.
Same system, same tactics, shocking Arteta has not evolved or adapted to navigate this crisis.
Arteta looks every bit a checkbook manager who manages a system, but cannot manage players and mold a team around their strengths.
Every team faces injuries, but our lack of options is squarely on Arteta.
We are relying on a 17 year old kid to get us through matches FFS! A DM as a striker, and Sterling was the backup for Saka; in 5 years he is the backup?
Criminal negligence from Arteta, who looks as lost and meek as an academy player on the pitch.
Only a lemming would defend this shambles Arteta has led us to. A dogfight for top 4, relying on Artetaball to see us through.
It is finished.
We go again next season. Netflix FC.
Not signing a ruthless striker was just the downfall of this season.
I won’t bother to watch the remaining matches again. I’ll just follow online.
Imagine going into the season with 2 strikers:
Jesus (known for injuries)
Havertz (been a striker for 3 years)
Whats the worst that could happen?
The worst would be signing Sterling as our striker next season! Knowing Arteta it may just happen..
😂🤣🤣
Haverz has never been a striker?
Shouldn’t be so disappointed, the writing was on the wall after the first half against Leicester but I got carried away by the second half turn around and started to fantasise. Today’s performance was pretty much a continuation of that first half at Leicester and pretty much tells us where we at.
Totally agree Joe.While I accept the impact of injuries,the imbalance of our squad and the inverted tactics deployed by our Manager was never going to win us the League not any other trophy for that matter, and I would not be surprised if we fail to stay in the top four by the end of the season.Our only natural left back is permanently benched and our lack of pace in midfield is becoming more pronounced with every game.Add to that our lack of top quality forwards and it’s not surprising that we flatter to receive when the going gets tough.The next transfer window becomes absolutely critical and if I were holding the purse strings I would be very reluctant to entrust MA to invest wisely.
Grandad Arteta is SO predictable in his tactics and player choice. He is TOO rigid in his ideas, even when they clearly do not work. Time for change before its too late.
You raised a salient point about Arteta’s inverted tactics @Grandad.
Been sayin this for couple of seasons now. Arteta is a one trick pony and lacks the ability to adapt his tactics to suit each team we face.
This is similar to how we fell flat against Newcastle in the Carabao cup.
Eddy Howe already knew what Arteta will be coming with and just needed his players to be patient and maintaining a good defensive shape while giving Arsenal all the possession. And then do the damage with a counter attack when our full backs invert and are too high up the pitch.
Graham Porter studied our losses against Newcastle to prepare his team for this game and we weren’t helped by a toothless attack either.
Title gone now. Inconsistent performances, stupid red cards, injuries and poor squad management. We never deserved it. Unfortunately this was the season when Man City folded and we should have grabbed the opportunity with both hands but congrats to Liverpool who have consistently played better. Let’s see what the summer brings but if no trophies next season then time will be running out for MA considering the investment he has had.
Such a disappointing game and such a disappointing performance. Something we are and have become used to under Arteta. This Wet Spam team sre so poor and we were not upto besting them, the way we set up today. I hate the way we play under Arteta, it is so negative and relies on vall retention and not forward thinking. Please don’t anyone use the excuse we are missing a striker. It would not have mattered today, we were again, to slow and poor to create any quality. Personally, I can’t wait now for Arteta to leave, I have had enough of watching bland spineless football. Our football under Arteta is toothless. Another long long run in coming under this manager.
Relies on BALL retention.
It nothing new. Till we get it right from the board, arsenal will never win the UCL and EPL
What you mean sack Arteta?
As a realist I have no need to be disappointed as I could see this coming a mile away.
With Arteta in charge good performances are the real shocker when we have one.
Can’t you all see the progress we are making from 2nd to 2nd to top 4.
I have said it before, the money spent has got us up the table. A manager wins things with it. Arteta has failed for 5 years. He will keep failing because he is not good enough.
5 wasted years. Poor cup runs and failure to follow through on anything.
Reggie
I love the comments about who we would replace Arteta with.
Like it would be difficult to find a manager and give them 750 million to spend over 5 years with no accountability, and no trophies to show.
Honestly nothing special about Arteta.
So-called “tactical genius,” yet it’s the same lineup, same tactics, same style of play.
We need Arteta to step up; evolve and adapt to our situation, coach up players, change tactics.
Unfortunately he is a system coach, hence no change and unlikely he will coach us out of this shambles.
Nothing special at all. Average manager at best.
Absolutely right, a change could be good next season. Liverpool is a good example of what fresh ideas can achieve.
They could win league and CL this season.
Yet some said there was nothing in January that made us better
The arrogance of our fan base is astounding
Finally some are seeing it
I started to question my faith in Arteta when he blamed the ball after we lost to Newcastle.
Yes,injuries and questionable referee decisions haven’t helped as well, but he seriously needs to wake up otherwise all the hard work from past few seasons will be in vain.
Why he keeps falling for the same trap everytime we play Emery,Porter,Howe is mind baffling really. The same can be said about why we haven’t signed a striker and back up for Saka for 3 seasons now when we all can see we badly needed 1.
Let’s hope we get our 2 wingers back and finish the season strongly maybe?
The perspective here is all wrong all I see is Arteta this Arteta that but you all forget there is a whole management team from the Kroenkes to the higher ups they have failed the process by stopping at phase 3 or whatever. Our consistent growth was because of impressive business in the consecutive transfer windows and then at the moment the club needed to finish the job with recruitments the signings of last summer and this winter window were awful. We failed in squad building which was what got us here in the first place. The players on the team just can’t deliver they needed more bodies in players who could come in and threaten Odegaard Rice Saliba Martinelli etc. My 2 cents
The higher ups gave Arteta over 750 million to spend, no accountability over 5 years, and control and decision making over players.
I blame owners for lack of oversight and giving 1 person too much power; like Wenger all over again minus the trophies.
This is on Arteta; his team, his recruitment, his tactics, setup, and play. Maybe now accountability will come to Arteta? Or will he blame the ball again?
Disagree greatly. Don’t try to blame the krankies. They have provided the wonga. Don’t try to deflect the real reason. That is they did hire the wrong manager and that is all you can blame them for.
Sad to say, our season is over!
Damage limitation from now to the end of the season will be Arteta’s main priority. But should we really expect better after screwing up the last two transfer windows?
Don’t think so. And have we progressed under Areta? Welcome back so the Wegner era when we competed just to make top 4.
Sad but true.
True, only difference is he has spent clos eto a billion to achieve same results.
I still can’t get over the 65m pounds signing of Havertz two seasons ago.
That was the beginning of Arteta’s downfall.
Then this last summer he screws it up and goes to sign a midfielder and left back instead of redeeming his mistake of signing Havertz by signing a lethal and ruthless striker like Gyokeres or Oshimen who were both available for about 70 – 80m pounds.
My faith in Arteta is reducing each passing year.
The season is over now. We won’t get pass PSV without a striker so it’s over to next season now.
He dare not mess the summer window up by not signing a striker again.
Sorry to say Arsenal Fans deseve this, for the Ill treating they gave to Arsene Wenger. AW did so much this club, What did he get from fans? abuse. Where arsenal is today all for Arsene Wenger. I stopped supporting Arsenal when AW left the club.
That very day that ‘Breaking News’ flashed on Sky was the day I ended my fandom and became an observer. Can’t forgive the fan base for the ill treatment. Come to think of it, that season was a relatively strong one contrary to the narrative the media drove. I was confident that Wenger was going to strengthen the team the next season:
League: 15 home wins, 2 draws. Undone by a poor away record:
League cup: runners up.
Europa Leauge: Semi-finalist. Undone by koscielny’s late error vs Athletico.
Well, the rest is history.
Just to show how twisted our human nature is (some of us anyway) you will find most of the Wenger abusers are the biggest Arteta apologists of them all.
Just here on JA over the 5 years I have seen some people saying the worst about Wenger they can think of (example Herr Dier and TMJW) and others try to hide it but it’s obvious when you read between the lines (example Suep) yet treat Arteta like Jesus second coming.
I hope the sin against Wenger won’t continue haunt us for a long time to come.
Juventus who already have a striker in Vlahovic went on to sign Muani on loan in January.
AC Milan got Gimenez for 35m pounds.
So if we had gotten Muani on loan and signed Gimenez for 35m pounds we would have been covered by now.
Muani(LW), Gimenez(ST), Nwaneri(RW)
Trossard comes in from the bench for any of them in the second half.
I choose to believe Kroenke did not want to release funds because Arteta and Edu misused the funds provided to them this past 2 seasons.
I have been a big fan of Arteta.
But 5 years in charge.
We had our chances last 2 seasons.
So close but sad we need a new manager
Asensio now has 2 PL goals more than Sterling. It took Asensio 2 matches. Hes also on loan.
Rashford now has 2 more PL assists than Sterling. Its his second match for his new side (also on loan).
MA didnt want ”just a body”. He rather uses Merino as striker than were interested in the temporary deals like Kolo Muani, Rashford, Asensio, Morata, Tel etc.
@Dejahu ,I will never understand why we didn’t sign a forward in January when it’s all we needed to put serious pressure on Liverpool
Who is fooling who?
Ive said it before and I’ll say it again. We are NOT in a title race. That ship sailed when the transfer window shut. What we are in is a desperate struggle bto hold on to 4th place. Look at our starting attackers right now. Its one of the worst units in the league.
I like your optimism
Dented is not the correct word unless you believe in major miracles 😂😂
Speaking as a former referee again, I can be sure that Lewis-Skelley should not have been sent off for Denying the Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity DOGSO for short. The crucial test is for the obviousness of the opportunity. There is a Four D test, all four necessary. First Distance between the foul and the goal. The halfway line is way too far from the goal. This failure is enough. Second is distance between the attacker and the ball. Close enough. Third is Direction. Was the attacker headed toward the goal or away. Good enough. Fourth is the number of defenders in the neighborhood. Good enough also. That first failure is enough to reduce the card to yellow. We will see whether this one stands up.