Arsenal to battle Barcelona in race to sign Premier League ace

Arsenal has reignited their interest in Wolves midfielder, Ruben Neves, as Barcelona become interested in a move for him.

The Portuguese star has emerged as one of the top performers in his position in the Premier League since he helped Wolves gain promotion.

He keeps getting better, and it is only a matter of time before he joins a top club.

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in him, but they seem to have been priced out of a move for him recently.

They turned their attention to other midfielders and bolstered their squad.

However, Barcelona is now considering Neves as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to the Spanish outlet Sport.

This has made Arsenal reignite their interest in him, with the report claiming that the Gunners will challenge the La Liga side.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves is one of the finest midfielders we can add to our squad and he will make competition for a place even more serious.

What this does is bring the best out of every player on the team and it is a sure way to keep winning matches.

It would be interesting to see if we can convince him to reject Barca for a move to the Emirates. Winning the EPL title this season will help.