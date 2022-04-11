Arsenal to battle Liverpool for midfielder as potential Partey replacement

Fichajes.net claims Thomas Partey has not been good enough for Arsenal and that could force them to sign another midfielder.

Arsenal paid the Ghanaian’s release clause to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2020. This was because they were convinced he would take them to the next level.

He has struggled for much of his time in London, but in recent months, there have been considerable improvements in his performances.

Despite that, the report claims he is not what Arsenal wants, and they will sign another player who can give them the performance they desire.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma has now been identified as the player they hope to add to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

The Malian will not extend his deal with the Seagulls, and because it expires in 2023, it will force them to cash in on him in the summer.

Liverpool also wants to sign him, and the two rivals will go head to head to sign the former Lille player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has not been such a bad buy as this report wants to portray him, but the Ghanaian can and will improve.

He also doesn’t have to be in a poor form before we add more players to our squad. Albert Sambi Lokonga has proven he cannot replace the Ghanaian, and Bissouma will be a better backup to the former Atletico man.